Best of E3 2016 awards

Above: Exciting times at the Battlefield 1 event. Photo courtesy of the ESA.

E3 trailers are really good at building expectations without ever saying or showing too much. The higher the mountain of hype the more it'll hurt to tumble down, of course, so we often see quick cuts between vague scenes or goofy staged demos. We don't really know much about the new Mass Effect, for instance, and as far as we can tell, Kojima Productions has spent the last few months producing a teaser. As excited as we are for both of those games, our E3 2016 favorites are the games that were shown more boldly, with a clear, unedited look or hands-on demo.

That in mind, here's the best of what we saw at E3 this year as well as our pick for the best game of the show. With the standard E3 caveats in effect—its lineup is largely mainstream, and our demos were mostly short—these are the games we’re most excited about. Hit the next slide to see our first E3 favorite.