Watch Levar Burton, Karl Urban, and Jeri Ryan play Star Trek: Bridge Crew in VR

After a pre-E3 leak alerted us to Ubisoft's co-op VR Star Trek game on Sunday, we got a better look at it during Ubi's press conference on Monday. Specifically, we got to look at actors of various Star Trek movies and shows play it. You can watch them in the video above.

In Star Trek: Bridge Crew, each member of the four-player co-op team has a specific job: captain, tactical, engineering, and helm, and must work together to get their starship out of Star Trek-style jams and scrapes. Bridge Crew will be available for both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.