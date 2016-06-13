The Elder Scrolls: Legends beta is being expanded

Bethesda announced at its pre-E3 press conference today that the beta test for The Elder Scrolls: Legends CCG will be expanded. It also unveiled the official campaign intro cinematic video: Told through the eyes of a Moth Priest named Kellen, the Elder Scrolls: Legends promises to give players the power to change the course of the history of Tamriel.

Specifics weren't mentioned, but Bethesda said it will “be letting even more of you into the beta to start playing.” You can sign up for the beta, if you haven't already, at bethesda.net. The Elder Scrolls: Legends is due out later this year.

