Arcade 'Breach' mode announced for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided looks like it might beat out Human Revolution for replayability, and that's no easy thing. In the new, arcade-style Breach mode, you'll be able to test your stealth and combat skills against the virtual defences of Palisade Corporation.

Instead of Jensen, you play a Ripper—a hacker prepared to delve into the highest security servers and extract sensitive info. To sell, naturally.

Because this is the future, Palisade's antivirus takes the form of digital humanoids with guns, inviting you to sneak, puzzle and blast your way around these levels in search of juicy 'data towers'. As you make your way through each system, however, new objectives (and snippets of ongoing mysteries) are thrown in to keep you on your toes.

If you're the competitive sort, Breach will allow you to go head-to-head with your mates and the internet at large, for glory and for credits. If you like to toy with your prey, modifiers can be applied to the server making it more vicious or more friendly to those who attempt it.

It's an interesting addition to a story-driven RPG, and it could allow all the augs and minute-to-minute tactical decisions of the narrative to shine in their own right. But if you want the narrative and no more, Andy has 17 minutes of brand new footage to share with you.