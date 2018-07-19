Zotac's Magnus mini PC with a GTX 1060 is just $550 right now

If you frequently travel or don't want your computer taking up desk space, miniature PCs like the Skull Canyon Intel NUC or Zotac Magnus are great options. Right now, you can get Zotac's Magnus Zbox with an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU for $549.99 on Newegg. That's $350 less than the original MSRP.

This specific model has a Core i3-6100T processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. A 32GB M.2 SATA drive is included, which plugs into the unit's 2.5-inch SATA drive bay (using an included adapter). You'll probably want to replace that with an actual 2.5" SSD, like one from our best SSD deals guide.

The only catch is that no operating system is included, so you'll need to buy a copy of Windows separately or use a free Linux distribution.

You can buy the Zotac Magnus PC from Newegg. Make sure to use the promo code 18FANST113 at checkout to get the full discount.