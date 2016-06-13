The ReCore E3 trailer introduces the team

ReCore, the lovely-looking action-adventure about a girl named Joule and her robot dog (and her robot spider, and her robot goon) that's being developed by Keiji Inafune's Comcept studio, was originally announced as an Xbox One exclusive. But half a year later, Microsoft revealed that it's coming to the PC as well, which made me very happy because I think it looks great. It also gives me another reason to pay attention to the Microsoft E3 press event, because a new E3 means a new trailer.

ReCore is scheduled to come out on September 13. Find out more at recoregame.com.

