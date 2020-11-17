Lil Nas X's Roblox concert has been viewed 33 million times

Roblox's virtual social spaces have mainly given its more than 100 million players a space to hang out and play its selection of games together. The Lil Nas X show last weekend was the company's first real attempt to rival Fortnite as an event space, and the experiment bore fruit—the two concerts had a cumulative viewership of 33 million.

Roblox initially scheduled one performance for Saturday and a rebroadcast for Sunday, but due to high demand rebroadcast the show twice more on Monday. While it wasn't quite as popular as Travis Scott's Fortnite concerts , which drew a viewership of 45.8 million across five shows, it was similar in other ways—just like the Fortnite gig with its giant Travis Scott, this show featured a sky-high Lil Nas X. Sky-high from the perspective of the little Roblox avatars, at least.

As this concert was also a promotion for Lil Nas X's new single Holiday, the digital rapper donned the same outfit for the Roblox performance that he wears in the music video: a silver Santa suit, complete with a matching beard and white hair. While listening to the music, players could ride around on present-spewing assembly lines. The Old Town Road set featured a neon-lit saloon and a neon sign roughly resembling Billy Ray Cyrus singing the song's chorus. It was quite a show to behold, and you can watch the whole thing via the embed above, courtesy of Conor3D .