Travis Scott just made his first appearance in Fortnite, and it was literally massive

Travis Scott just made the first of his five scheduled concert appearances in Fortnite. The cross-promotion was all about premiering the artist's new song Astronomical, and it went down like this:

1. Travis Scott appeared in-game, and he was very big. He sauntered around in circles while performing shirtless. Sometimes he would warp from one location to another.

2. A massive planet appeared in the twilit skybox—probably an allusion to the song's title.

3. Within the designated space of the 'concert', players were occasionally launched high into the sky. There was no fall damage, thank goodness.

I wasn't in there myself, but the video embedded above (courtesy of Luke Games), suggests that it was a very cool spectacle indeed. Can it measure up to Korn playing in AdventureQuest 3D? You be the judge.

Participating in this event gets you a Travis Scott skin, in case receiving in-game items is the only incentive that works on you. The Fortnite Travis Scott event will happen four more times, so click here to find the next concert time.