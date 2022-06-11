It may be an E3-less year (opens in new tab), but plenty of publishers and developers are still turning up to lay out their games in what has become the biggest event of 2022 so far. One such familiar face is the Guerrilla Collective, a showcase packed to the gills (opens in new tab) with interesting indie games and trailers from creators all over the world.

If you want a break from big publisher announcements and to kick back with some fun and friendly titles, here's how to watch the Guerrilla Collective 2022 showcase, and what you can expect from the livestream itself.

Guerrilla Collective 2022: How to watch

The Guerrilla Collective 2022 showcase is on Saturday, June 11 at 4pm BST (8am PST, 11am EST, 5pm CET). Just head over to their Twitch (opens in new tab) or YouTube (opens in new tab) channel to see all of the featured games. You can also watch it using the embedded livestream at the top of this article.

Guerrilla Collective 2022: What to expect

You can expect a huge range of indie titles to pop up throughout the showcase this year. Guerrilla Collective has already confirmed a number of games that will appear, such as orb-flyer Exo One (opens in new tab), co-op platformer River Tails: Stronger Together, and it looks like we'll also get to see something from the upcoming Rain World expansion, Downpour (opens in new tab).

As with last year, the number of games is a little too long to list here, but your best bet for finding them all is to head over to the Guerrilla Collective Twitter (opens in new tab), where they're shouting them out, or to the Steam Sale (opens in new tab) page where they're featured. This is also a handy place for quickly wishlisting games or trying any demos that are launched.