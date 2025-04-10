Where and when to watch the Triple-i Initiative showcase

Back again after its debut year, the 2025 Triple-i Initiative showcase is premiering today with trailers from over 30 game developers and publishers. Whether or not you're ready for the annual trailer extravaganza, which peaks in June and August during Summer Game Fest and Gamescom, it has begun.

In case you forgot, Triple-i is just a group of a bunch of studios getting together to share big announcements. There's no real definition for what "triple-i" is, or AAA, or "indie," even. Words can mean anything around here but think of it as a showcase for some of the "big indies" out there. We'll tell you exactly who's involved down below.

When to watch the Triple-i Initiative

The Triple-i Initiative showcase premieres at 9 am Pacific on April 10, 2025. Here's how that breaks down in other parts of the world:

9 am PDT, April 10 (Los Angeles)

12 pm EDT, April 10 (New York)

5 pm BDT, April 10 (London)

6 pm CEST, April 10 (Berlin)

2 am AEST, April 11 (Sydney)

4 am NZST, April 11 (Auckland)

Triple-i says to expect the show to last a "speedy 45 minutes with no ads and no hosts." So expect to get a bunch of trailers back to back with no banter segments to use for your bathroom break.

Who's going to be in the Triple-i showcase?

The Triple-i Initiative Returns April 10th! - YouTube Watch On

Triple-i says that there are over 30 participating studios in this year's showcase bringing 37 different announcements. It specifically mentions updates from The Alters, Outbound, and Enshrouded.

You can also spot things like Moonlighter 2, V Rising, Deep Rock Galactic, Endless Legend 2, and Sloclap's soccer (football) game Rematch in the trailer above.

Personally I have my eye on Askiisoft, which may finally be some news about that free Katana Zero DLC that's been in the works for years. I could use a reason to go back to that super slick sidescrolling samurai action.

Here's the full list of revealed developers participating—no, Team Cherry isn't one of them—which may help you pinpoint some other games bringing their updates and announcements: