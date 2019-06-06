All the games announced for Google Stadia

Right before E3, Google revealed a bunch of details on its upcoming cloud-streaming service, Stadia. But what good is a cool new streaming platform without some cool games to stream? At launch, the Stadia will have a good mix of already-released and upcoming games—and even an exclusive by Tequila Works, the developers of Rime.

During the reveal, Google showed off dozens of games, and has announced even more since then so we're rounding them all up here for you in one easy place.

The confirmed list of Stadia games has become full of anticipated dig releases and some solid-looking smaller games as well. The streaming platform will have big games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Borderlands 3, along with smaller choices like Superhot and Kine.

Here's the full list, though, with links to more information you'll want to know about the ones that aren't out just yet.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Baldur's Gate 3

Borderlands 3

The Crew 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Darksiders Genesis

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans!

The Division 2

DOOM

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy 15

Football Manager 2020

Get Packed

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Gods & Monsters

Grid

Gylt (Google Stadia exclusive)

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Marvel's Avengers

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K

Orcs Must Die!

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rage 2

Samurai Showdown

Superhot

Thumper

Tomb Raider Trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider)

Trials Rising

Watch Dogs Legion

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

During the Stadia reveal, Phil Harrison also revealed other publishers Google is working with, though they didn't all have any games to show. The image below shows them, with notable ones being Capcom, Rockstar, and Sega.

Correction: This article originally implied that Tequila Works were the sole developers of The Sexy Brutale, which is not the case as the game was developed by Cavalier Game Studios.