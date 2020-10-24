How to complete the Fortnite week 8 secret challenge

Fortnite season 4 has given us plenty of Marvel-themed challenges, but Epic is still tossing in the occasional secret challenge that doesn't pop up anywhere in the battle pass menu or as you're playing. We last saw those dastardly lawn gnomes pop back up in the "Downfall" secret challenge a few weeks ago, but as of the 14.30 update, week 8 is advancing the plot, if only a little. The "Most Wanted" secret challenge is now available for players looking to earn some extra XP.

Thankfully, this is one of the easiest challenges you'll see all season. The only hard part is knowing where to look for the Most Wanted poster/graffiti that has been placed in a few different locations.

Here's how to complete the Most Wanted secret challenge for week 8 of Fortnite.

Most Wanted graffiti locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You're looking for one of the pieces of graffiti that you see in the pic at the top of this guide, of the angry robo-gnome. You only need to find one, but there are three locations, so pick the one that works best for you.

Location 1: In the mouth/dock of the Shark POI, on the left-hand side.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Location 2: At Hydro 16 AKA the bottom of the dam. It's on the wall of the dock area down in the water.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Location 3: The northeast end of Camp Cod, below the broken building.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've visited one of these locations, you'll get a notification that you've completed the Most Wanted challenge and receive 10,000 bonus XP. Not bad for a challenge you can complete in mere seconds. It's certainly easier than the last secret challenge, which had you running all over the map to defuse bombs.

Odds are there will be at least one more secret challenge this season, considering the conflict with the gnomes is far from over. Make sure to check back into our Fortnite guides and news hub for future updates.

We've also got a guide to Fortnitemares, Fortnite's Halloween event. If you're just catching up to Fortnite's latest, make sure to check out the patch notes for the 14.30 update.