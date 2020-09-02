Where to find Jennifer Walter's office in Fortnite

Fortnite season 4 is offering up a bunch of Marvel character skins, such as a Wolverine skin and the subject of this guide, the Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk skin. To get She-Hulk, you'll have to complete the Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenges.
The first Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenge asks you to go visit Jennifer Walters' office. Here's where you'll find it.
Jennifer Walters' office is located on the west side of Retail Row. You'll recognize it from the sign outside reading "Law Offices of Jennifer Walters PLLC."
Thankfully, that's it for the first challenge. The second and third challenges for Jennifer Walters are a little more involved, but we've got guides for those, too.
Don't forget that we've also got other Fortnite season 4 challenge guides. There's challenges available for the Wolverine skin that will be available throughout season 4.
You can also find Baby Groot in Fortnite. The cute little guy is a rare back bling, and is just as adorable as he was in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.