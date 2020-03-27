Fortnite: Deliver fish to Shadow or Ghost locations for final Meowscles' Mischief challenge

The final week of Fortnite's Meowscles Mischief challenge is here, and if you completed the rest of that furry dude's challenges, the last challenge tasks you with delivering fish to either Shadow or Ghost dropboxes.

How many fish do you need? You'll need to get 10 fish and drop them all off.

The best place to get 10 fish and make the quickest delivery is in Sweaty Sands, the idyllic beach town in the west/northwest portion of the map. Make your way there, grab a fishing rod before someone else does, and look for the telltale churning water, which is where you'll most likely find a couple fish.

So where are the dropboxes located? Check out the map of Sweaty Sands below.

(Image credit: Epic games)

The Shadow dropbox is located on the west side of town, just in front of the skate park. The Ghost dropbox is located on the east side of town, on the sidewalk right before the edge of town at the edge of the parking lot.

Obviously, make sure you choose the faction you want your Meowscles alternate skin to be. Meowscles features either a pure white skin with starry eyes for the Ghost faction, or an all-black, more sinister look for Shadow.

