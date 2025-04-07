Ghostly Fish Steak is one of the more peculiar recipes you'll eventually learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley , and surprisingly, it's not one locked behind a DLC. It's a five-star entree, so it can be a valuable meal to make on a whim to boost your energy. Or, even to make some quick cash if you've been eyeing up an upgrade you can't quite afford. But its ingredients aren't as easy to gather as your standard meal.

Although a lot of what you need can be farmed, you'll need a specific fish to make this recipe work. It's nowhere near as easy to catch as anything like a Herring or even an Octopus. At least when you've reeled one in, the rest of the recipe is straightforward. Here's what you need to unlock this recipe for good.

How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Ghostly Fish Steak is a five-star entree, you'll need five ingredients to make it. Once you've gathered all these ingredients, you'll need to head to Remy's Restaurant or any other cooking station to throw them into a pot. Here's exactly what you need:

1 x Here and There fish

1 x Lemon

1 x Asaparagus

1 x Bell Pepper

1 x Oregano

This dish sells for 3,548 Star Coins, so it's an incredibly efficient way to make money since all its ingredients can be fished, farmed, or foraged around the valley. It'll recover 3,282+ energy too, which is more than enough to keep you from having to run back to your home if you're out mining or fishing.

Where to get ingredients for Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The hardest ingredient to get for this meal is the Here and There fish. You'll only be able to get this once you've unlocked Nala and completed her Here and There and Back Again quest. This quest will explain that this fish can only be caught between 6 AM - 10 AM or 6 PM - 10 PM each day, which will be the case when you've completed the quest too. Fortunately, the Here and There fish isn't locked to a specific biome, so you can venture out between these times and fish wherever to catch one—you don't even need to fish in the ripples.

Lemon can be foraged from the Glade of Trust, and Oregano can be picked up around the Plaza. Asparagus and Bell Pepper are slightly more time-consuming to find since you need to farm them yourself, but you can buy both the seeds and the grown crop from Goofy's Stall.

Asparagus Seeds can be purchased in the Frosted Heights and will set you back 150 Star Coins, taking two hours and 15 minutes to grow. You can buy the fully grown crop from this stall too for 200 Star Coins, which might be worth doing if you've got the spare cash.



For Bell Pepper seeds, you'll need to head to the Forest of Valor. Bell Pepper seeds only cost 12 Star Coins, and take 15 minutes to grow. Or, you can buy the crop for 50 Star Coins. Given how much you can sell one Ghostly Fish Steak for, spending the extra cash to buy pre-grown crops is definitely worth it in my opinion, and significantly speeds up the process.