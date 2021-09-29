How to defeat the Cube Assassin in Fortnite

Fortnite's Cube Assassin is a new NPC who will seriously wreck your face up. The Cube Assassin is an NPC that you can attempt to defeat to earn new rewards, including a new color for your Paint-a-Toona character. You'll need to wade through an entire Sideways encounter filled with monsters to get to her, though.

The Cube Assassin is genuinely one of Fortnite season 8's toughest challenges, so we've laid out a guide below that will show you how to find and defeat her.

She's also the key to unlocking the Cube Assassin style for Paint-a-Toona. Rather than finding color bottles, her color unlocks after you defeat her.

Where to find Cube Assassin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Cube Assassin can be found in Sideways rifts that spawn in random locations around the map. These aren't the big Sideways spheres that are already formed on the map. They start as simple rifts, so look for the symbol above on your map to see where they've spawned in your match.

Before you jump in, make sure you're ready for a considerable fight. Stock up on at least a few weapons and plenty of ammunition. When you jump into the rift, a Sideways zone will form around you.

You'll be immediately swarmed by Sideways monsters, who you'll be familiar with if you've entered any other Sideways zone. These include basic zombie types, stronger ones that throw projectiles, and types that burst into a poison gas cloud when defeated.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Be aware of the timer bar at the top of your screen. Killing enemies will fill up the bar, and your time will extend when you reach a certain mark on the bar. If the time runs out, the Sideways zone will disappear and you'll have wasted your time.

About 15-20 seconds into your battle, the Cube Assassin will hopefully spawn in the center of the area, probably right by the initial rift. It's not a 100% guarantee, though, so don't be shocked if she doesn't show up and you need to take another stab at it elsewhere.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Cube Assassin is armed with a Sideways gatling gun, a very powerful rapid-fire gun that increases in damage the more you fire. Periodically, she'll also spawn a shield wall in front of her that absorbs all damage.

Her backside is still vulnerable during this shield phase, though, so quickly run around her and continue firing your weapon. Like other NPCs, she's got a shield bar and a health bar. It'll take anywhere from 2-5 rounds of her moving between her shield and gatling gun phases for you to fully defeat her.

Obviously if you team up with friends, the fight will be considerably easier, so consider getting a squad together.

When you've defeated the Cube Assassin, the Sideways zone should disappear, and she'll be turned into a transparent NPC you can talk to and purchase cube monster parts from.

That's it for the Cube Assassin. I wouldn't be surprised to see her pop up in future challenges, so keep an eye out. Don't forget to check out our Fortnite page for more challenge guides, new skins, and more.