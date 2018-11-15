Buy a select Radeon graphics card and get up to three unreleased games

AMD is running a 'Raise the Game Fully Loaded' promotion that gifts buyers of certain Radeon graphics cards up to three games collectively worth $180. None of the games have been released yet so it's a bit of a weird bundle, but it also means you won't already own the games that are included.

Jarred mentioned the promotion in this review of a newly released XFX Radeon RX 590. The offer applies to eligible Radeon RX 590 graphics cards, but also includes Radeon RX Vega cards as well. Anyone who purchases a Radeon RX 590 or Vega card can claim codes for Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2, all out early next year.

For lower end models, and specifically the Radeon RX 580 and 570, buyers can select two of those three games. That's a $120 bonus.

The catch is having to wait for the games to release. Resident Evil 2 comes out January 25, Devil May Cry 5 releases March 8, and The Division 2 lands on March 15.