Cyber Monday deals are here already, so if your fingers are twitching for some new keys, it's time to start hunting. It's a great time to snag a deal on the best gaming keyboard you can afford. Just remember that cheap shouldn't always mean an instant buy. Before you key in your credit card info, though, scroll to the bottom of this page to read our Cyber Monday sale guide to find the best keyboard for you (or someone else).
Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum | Cherry MX Speed | $129.99 (save $70)
This high-end keyboard from Corsair with Cherry MX Speed switches and a detachable wrist rest is $60 off right now. Buy at Amazon
Asus ROG Strix Flare | Cherry MX Red | $129.99 ($40 off)
One of the more pricier gaming keyboards out there, but it boasts features like 100% anti-ghosting, full key rollover, and onboard memory for on-the-fly macro recording. Buy at Asus.
Corsair K63 Wireless Special Edition | $79.99 (save $30)
Normally $109, this is a nice deal for what we consider the best compact wireless keyboard out there. The battery life isn't great, however, so be prepared to recharge it often. Buy on Amazon
Corsair K68 | Cherry MX Red | $79.99 (save $40)
This keyboard has customizable RGB lighting, Cherry MX Red switches, dedicated volume/media controls, and a number pad. Buy at Best Buy
Alienware Advanced AW568 | Kaihua Brown | $24.99 (save $65)
This budget mechanical keyboard has ambient RGB lighting, but none on the keyboard itself. It does have programmable macros, though. Buy at Best Buy
Corsair Strafe RGB | Cherry MX Red | $109.99 (save $30)
Corsair's Strafe keyboard has per-key RGB backlighting, dedicated media/volume buttons, and a USB passthrough port. Buy at Amazon
Corsair Strafe MX Silent RGB | $99.99 (save $50)
A good keyboard with quieter mechanical switches for when you don't want to inform the entire household that you're playing CS:GO. Great price. Buy at Best Buy.
Razer BlackWidow X Chroma | Razer Green | $109.99 (save $40)
If you want a break from black keyboards, this white Razer BlackWidow X Chroma model is $40 off the usual price. Buy at Amazon
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 | Razer Green | $84.99 (save $85)
This is another keyboard using Razer's own 'Green' switches. It also has fully-programmable keys, a braided USB cable, and passthrough ports for audio and USB. Buy at Best Buy
Razer Ornata Chroma | Mecha-Membrane | $69.99 (save $30)
This handsome Razer keyboard is a good pick if you like lights and dislike the feel of mechanical keyboards. It's been cheaper before, but not by much. Buy at Amazon
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 Edition | Razer Green | $54.99 (save $55)
The BlackWidow Ultimate has gone through a few updates but for those looking for a mechanical keyboard without the bells and whistles, Best Buy has the Ultimate 2016 Edition for half off. Available at Best Buy.
G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 RGB | Cherry MX Brown | $69.99 (save $20)
G.Skill is known for its RAM more than keyboards, but this is a well-reviewed RGB plank that sticks to the basics. No extraneous "gamer" features, just Cherry switches and a standard full-size layout. This is a great price for a mechanical keyboard. Buy at Amazon
Corsair Rapidfire K70 | $99.99 (save $70)
If you'd like to give your keyboard a Cherry MX upgrade in the form of Corsair's Rapidfire K70 (complete with RGB backlighting) this is the mechanical board for you. Buy on Best Buy
UK Deals
MSI Vigor GK40 Combo | GK40 keyboard | GM10 mouse | £29.99 (save £30)
Great value keyboard and mouse combo, includes six-region RGB illumination, millennial-proof 'Special Membrane' and asymmetric ergonomic mouse, natch. But at Very.
Corsair K95 Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | £170 (£15 off)
This is our favourite keyboard for big budgets. It's a big chap, but you couldn't ask for more features and they're housed in an 'aircraft grade' aluminium frame. Buy at Amazon
Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | £75 (£40 off)
Fancy a slightly less advanced version of the above keyboard at half the price? This is as cheap as the K70 gets on Amazon. Buy at Amazon
MSI Vigor GK80 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | £90 (£60 off)
A solid mechanical keyboard with lots of customisation options. You can even swap out the metal finish WASD keys for more traditional alternatives if you prefer. Buy at ebuyer
Logitech G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | £115
This is more of a sudden price drop than a Black Friday discount, but a few days ago this decent Logitech keyboard was some £20 pricier. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | £65 (£35 off)
We love the tough, no-nonsense quality of this Logitech keyboard, and it's a good price for quality mechanical switches, though it has gone for a little cheaper in the past. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard and Logitech G502 mouse bundle | £80 (£50 off)
A great way to refresh your desktop setup in one go with some high-powered peripherals. Buy at Box
Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum | £120 (save £40)
This mechanical beauty from Logitech is over half off at the moment, giving you access to its Romer-G keys, customisable function keys and personalised RGB backlighting. Buy at Amazon.
How to pick a Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal
Here's how to pick the right Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal.
First, decide on a switch. We always recommend mechanical switches, but some gamers prefer the simplicity and low price of membranes. We get it: it’s just a matter of preference. Since there are way too many switches to cover here, we’ll take the simple approach and just say that Cherry MX Blue, Brown, Red, and Black mechanical switches are always a solid choice. Other excellent offerings include the Logitech Romer-G, Razer Opto-mechanical, and Roccat Titan.
If you want to see the full list of switches, check out our complete switch guide.
Keyboards come in a range of sizes expressed in percentages, the most common ones being 100 percent, 80 percent, 70 percent, and 60 percent. 100 percent represents full-size keyboards, meaning you get all 108 keys. 80 percent, also known as Tenkeyless (TKL), trims the number pad in favor of more portability. If you don’t work with numbers or professional tools like Photoshop, then going with an 80 percent TKL can save some serious desk space.
70 percent and 60 percent keyboards are a bit too small for gaming, as they start shaving off the function row and scrunching the arrow keys. Then again, it all depends on your personal taste.
Finally, keep in mind that gaming keyboards are usually decked out with extra features like dedicated macros, media controls, USB and audio pass-through, and RGB backlights. These features not only dictate convenience, but also aesthetics. When implemented right, they can enhance both function and look; done poorly and you can end up with an unsightly monster.
