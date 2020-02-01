The biggest PC gaming stories of the week

January is over, which means that Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away, so if someone is expecting you to do something for Valentine's Day, you should probably be thinking about that—restaurant reservations go fast. But if no one is expecting anything from you for Valentine's Day, then hell yeah, do whatever you want, such as catch up on the week's PC gaming news:

All your Warcraft 3: Reforged custom games belong exclusively to Blizzard

Where other EULAs give publishers license to do just about whatever they want with player-created content, Blizzard takes things a step further by claiming ownership of your custom games. Predictably, no one is happy about that.

Oops! Destiny 2's newest update is deleting rare enhancement materials

Don't worry, this was fixed—by rolling back everyone's accounts to before the currencies and materials started disappearing. I still find it interesting as an example of how much can go wrong in a live game, and how prepared developers like Bungie are to rewind time before the riots start.

Now you can play Resident Evil 2 as Ciri

See Ciri wielding a gun in the video below, which feels weirder than I expected it to, and also check out Lauren's unrelated feature about Ciri's creation (in The Witcher 3, not Resident Evil 2).

NZXT put a LCD screen in its coolers, and you can customize the image

Now that RGB lighting is in pretty much anything, the time has come to put screens on everything a screen can be crammed onto. In this case, a CPU cooler.

Wizards of the Coast announces 'story driven' RPG studio led by ex Bioware vets

The studio is headed by James Ohlen, who led the design of Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate 2, Neverwinter Nights, Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age: Origins, and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Not a bad resume.

Overwatch is getting hero bans, but Blizzard will pick them, not you

A pick/ban system for competitive Overwatch was expected, but this wasn't how we figured it would work.

The Witcher author had little involvement with the Netflix series: 'I do not like working too hard'

Hard to fault him for that.

More things we wrote

Around the office

Tyler let the horrible goose from Untitled Goose Game loose on his desktop, and that was just one of our bad ideas this week. Steven put five scopes on a gun in Escape from Tarkov, Chris made a tiny house in The Sims 4 and had a party in his bathroom, and Chris also 'simulated' the Super Bowl in a 1987 DOS game, which will only prove accurate if a player named Muffins is named MVP.

Also a mistake this week: Putting Garfield in The Elder Scrolls: Arena.

(Image credit: NexusMods)

In the more serious feature department, Steven took an in-depth look at the state of Warframe and spoke to Riot about its new card game, while Luke Winkie put a critical eye on the recent phenomenon of big studios speaking openly about crunch—not to apologize it, but just to acknowledge that it's happening.

Rachel took the award for boldest take of the week, though, when she declared that Temtem is better than Pokémon on PC. That's the kind of hard stance we like to see when it comes to catching and battling small creature.

That's all for this week. It's time to enjoy the first weekend of February by doing the same thing I do every weekend: Playing Hearthstone or Rocket League until I get mad and then falling asleep while reading a book about people who live in space. I hope your routine is equally satisfying.

To stay up-to-date on PC Gamer's news and features, you can follow us on Twitter and Facebook, subscribe to our newsletter, listen to our weekly podcast, or just refresh the homepage waiting for whatever happens next.