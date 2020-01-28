Oops! Destiny 2's newest update is deleting rare enhancement materials

Update: "Emergency maintenance" is now underway to correct the issue.

CORRECTION: Destiny 2 has been brought offline for emergency maintenance. The Destiny API and https://t.co/4ucwiEYycJ are still online.Stand by for updates. https://t.co/rrDv30SS7cJanuary 28, 2020

Original story:

Destiny 2 update 2.7.1 rolled out a little earlier today, making the usual sort of tweaks, bug fixes, and miscellaneous changes that come in hotfixes—it improved performance in the Chamber of Suffering part of the Pit of Heresy dungeon, for instance, and added a fix for a bug that was enabling Sunbreaker Titans to gain stacks of Roaring Flame by destroying Telesto projectiles. The full patch notes are here, if you want to dig down into it.

But it's also apparently doing more than just that. A seemingly substantial number of players are reporting on Reddit (here, and here, or this whole thing here, just to get you started) and Twitter that after the maintenance period ended, their glimmer, ascendant shards, enhancement prisms, and other materials were missing.

Not all players are affected by the issue—our own Tim Clark dodged the bullet, although one of his guardian pals wasn't so lucky—and at this point there's no indication of a possible cause, but it does seem widespread. Based on reports, it appears that players impacted by the issue have lost all their glimmer, but varying amounts of other materials.

Bungie has acknowledged that something untoward appears to be happening, and is now investigating. A rep said updates will be shared as soon as they're available—we'll keep you posted.