A rifle with 5 scopes and other dumb guns you can make in Escape From Tarkov

Modding guns in Escape From Tarkov is an almost spiritual experience. Where most online shooters might give you a choice of scope and muzzle attachment, Tarkov lets you customize every conceivable component. Gas tubes, barrels, receivers, side mounts, and optics can all be replaced to create your perfect angel of death, a weapon of war tailored to your every desire. The guns you are about to witness are not these guns.

Because with light, so must come darkness, and the freedom of Tarkov's overwhelmingly complicated gun modding lets you make some truly abhorrent monsters. These are just a few of my favorite guns, each one so weird it could be an Exotic weapon from Destiny 2. And if you dare follow in my footsteps, I've even created a shopping list for each one so you can easily recreate them.

Be sure to click the icon in the top so you can fullscreen these images and behold their full glory. (Image credit: Battlestate Games)

Eye of Providence

"And God said, let there be light; and there was light. And God saw the light, and it was, like, really bright." — Excerpt from ancient religious text

You cannot kill that which you cannot see is probably the most fundamental truth of any shooter, but thankfully there's the Eye of Providence, a Colt M4A1 equipped with five flashlights that will let you peer into even the blackest abyss and bathe your enemies in radiant, scintillating light. And to make sure you can always get a bead on your foes, I have attached five separate optics: three reflex sights mounted on a Nightforce ATACR 7-35x56 scope, with a fifth T-1 reflex sight mounted at an angle along the handguard. Other notable features include a suppressor and drum magazine because reloading is for losers.

Below: All these gifs have sound, so be sure to turn it on when watching.

Shopping list:

Colt M4A1 5.56x45 assault rifle

Hera Arms CQR pistol grip-stock

ADAR buffer tube

Magpul PMAG D-60 5.56x45 60-round magazine

Colt AR-15 charging handle

406mm Molot barrel

Rotor 43 5.56x45 muzzle brake

MK12 low profile gas block

34mm one piece magmount w/ multimount rail

Nightforce ATACR 7-35x56 rifle scope

Three Belomo PK-06 reflex sights

Remington Arms handguard for a R11 RSASS

Remington RAHG 4 inch guide

Zenit RK-1 Foregrip on B-25U mount

NcStar MPR45 backup mount

Aimpoint mount for Micro series

Aimpoint Micro T-1 reflex sight

Five Remington RAHG 2 inch guides

Five 25mm mount rings

Five Armytek Predator Pro v3 XHP35 HI Flashlights

Each round in the magazine is a different type of ammo, so you'll never know what you'll get. (Image credit: Battlestate Games)

Box of Chocolates

"Mama always said, dying was a part of life. I sure wish it wasn’t."

Any warrior worth his salt can kill regardless of the weapon, and Box of Chocolates is the gun that separates warriors from corpses. I have meticulously loaded its 20-round drum magazine with at least one of each different type of 12-gauge ammo, meaning you'll never know whether your next shot will unleash a devastating 12x70mm AP-20 slug or just some useless buckshot. But that shouldn't concern a true warrior like you. Along with the customary suppressor, Box of Chocolates also comes with a laser designator and dual flashlights—so you can guarantee your enemies will always be coming to you.

Shopping list:

Saiga 12ga ver. 10 12/76 shotgun

Izhmash SOK-12 Sb.0-2 dust cover

Izhmash SOK-12 AK type stock

Izhmash AK polymer pistol grip

Izhmash SOK-12 rear sight

MaxRounds Powermag 20-round 12/76 magazine

SOK-12 aluminum handguard MTU002 Long Top

Eotech HHS-1 sight Tan

Zenit RK-1 Foregrip

LA-5 tactical device

Two 2P Klesch flashlight + laser designators

Hexagon 12K sound suppressor

(Image credit: Battlestate Games)

Sight and Silence

"A coward judges all he sees by what he is." - Unknown

Though you might think this a mere PM pistol modded with a sight mounted suppressor, the inverse is actually true: This is a suppressor modded with a pistol. Yes, the distinction matters. Legends say that eons ago mythical gunsmiths called the Alpha Dogs forged a suppressor with a weaver rail built on top of it so that warriors could mount optics on the suppressor itself. It was, naturally, branded as heresy and the Alpha Dogs were disembowled in front of The Autarch and his court. Most were of these profane suppressors were thought destroyed, but a few have apparently survived.

Shopping list:

PM (t) 9x18PM pistol

Alpha Dog Alpha 9 9x19 sound suppressor

Aimpoint mount for Micro series

Sig Sauer Romeo 4 reflex sight

PM/PPSH 9x18PM 84-round drum magazine

(Image credit: Battlestate Games)

Bucking Bronco

"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."

This AKS-74U platform boasts four laser designators to ensure you can always get a bead on your target—which is good because you'll need all the help you can get the moment you pull the trigger. The AKS-74U already suffers from spastic recoil, but without a stock this bad boy will kick harder than a mule, making it a challenge to kill even the closest target. To compensate, Bucking Bronco comes with an enormous 95-round drum mag, so you can spray and pray all day. The two optics, however, are a cruel joke by its designer: Both of them are obscured by the other and pretty much useless. Something tells me you won't need them anyway.

Shopping list:

AKS-74U

Izhmash AK-74 Textolite pistol grip

Zenit RP-1 charge handle for AK

AKS-74U Gas Tube

95-round 5.45x39 magazine for RPK-16 and compatibles

Alfa Arms Goliaf AKS-74U Handguard

Holosun HS401G5 reflex sight

AKS-74U Dust cover

B-18 mount

Sig Sauer mount

Sig Sauer Romeo 4 reflex sight

Three AN/PEG-2 tactical devices

2P Flesch flashlight + laser designator

(Image credit: Battlestate Games)

Lil' Prowler

"Alone in the dark, even the smallest of creatures is terrifying."

The Lil' Prowler is a compact SMG boasting an expensive nightvision optic perfect for stalking your prey and gunning them down in the black of night. The 50-round drum mag is a necessity, though, since you'll need all the help you can get trying to shoot up close while looking down a 3.5x scope. If you manage to survive until dawn (you won't), Lil' Prowler even features a secondary reflex sight mounted on top of the nightvision scope.

Shopping list: