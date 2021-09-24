The best RPD loadout for Warzone

The Warzone RPD is a real joy. Whether you're a long-range camper awaiting your prey or a quirky so-and-so who loves to try breaking the meta, the RPD is an absolute treat. The best RPD loadouts offer a range of tasty treats, including recoil-reduction and surprising mobility for an LMG .

So, why not take a look and see what you think of our RPD loadouts for Warzone? Get the gun grinded out and it can turn into a real monster in Verdansk, despite what some might say. Honestly, the RPD is something of a sibling to the PKM, so if one doesn't work out for you, the other just might.

The best maximum-range RPD Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20.3" Task Force

20.3" Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 120 Rnd

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Claymore

Stun Grenade

I've gone for a nice, simple, long-ranged build with this RPD loadout. It's my favourite way to use the gun for several reasons. Firstly, the attachments on this thing utterly destroy any semblance of recoil until you start getting to ridiculously long ranges. Your 20.3" Task Force barrel is the best for the job, and according to TrueGameData will boost bullet velocity by 50%, range by 35%, and even significantly straighten your recoil properties. One thing to keep an eye on though - be ready to have completely awful mobility when lugging around this thing. This is only exacerbated by your other attachments.

The GRU Suppressor is a classic for ranged loadouts and, spoiler alert, it'll stick around in the next loadout on this page. It's still a bit problematic for ADS speed, but when it keeps you off the enemy minimap and boosts your range and bullet velocity, that's a trade off this loadout welcomes with open arms. Pair it with the Spetsnaz Grip and Axial Arms 3x for the ultimate in taking bites out of enemy health from hundreds of metres away without losing accuracy. Seriously, this underbarrel attachment makes such a huge difference, particularly when paired with the Task Force barrel.

I also like the 120 Rnd magazine attachment for this loadout. The extra rounds can really help when every bullet is touch-and-go from so far away, and having 120 rounds available is usually more than enough to down an entire squad without having to go through the (lengthy) reload animation.

For a secondary, I've picked the close-range menace, the OTs 9. It's an SMG that completely destroys enemies from point-blank, and doesn't do half badly at mid-ranges. If you want something a tad more reliable, an AK-47 can be a solid alternative, but make sure you use a mobile loadout. Alternatively, the Bullfrog is a fantastically versatile SMG.

When it comes to perks , I recommend Amped to help switch between your hefty gun and your secondary more quickly. I also like Ghost (after getting an Overkill secondary or good ground loot, of course), because you'll be well away from any tangoes trying to take you down from behind with the help of a UAV. Cold Blooded is a bit of a rogue pick, but it helps a surprising amount, particularly when enemies using Combat Scout shoot you. It makes you immune to those quite powerful effects, which can't be understated in its importance.

Finally, I'm using a Claymore and stun grenades. The former to deter foes from pushing you, and the latter to fight back once they break through your defenses, wounded and close to death.

The best mid-range RPD Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20.3" Match Grade

20.3" Match Grade Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

EOD

High Alert

Amped

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This RPD loadout is a little more of a run-and-gun type. Obviously, it's still pretty slow, but it acts more as a jumped-up assault rifle . You can switch the optic out for any reflex sight if you don't like the 3x magnification, but I still think it's right for what this gun does.

There are a few subtle changes here, the first being the barrel. I'm using the 20.3" Match Grade barrel, rather than the Task Force. It's basically the same thing, but slightly less intense on both the benefits and drawbacks. You can still expect it to boost your accuracy significantly, just not quite as drastically as the loadout above.

I've added the Tiger Team Spotlight for mobility, too: it boosts your movement speed while walking and aiming, helping a lot with getting involved in engagements and avoiding being in open space. The drawback that enemies can see the torch is barely noticeable, in my opinion.

The other change? The GRU Elastic Wrap. It further helps your ADS speed at the cost of sprint-out time, but that's all good. ADS is king and when you're sprinting, you should have your MP5 out anyway. In general, this version of the RPD is just a lot more versatile than the super-range one, just don't expect to be challenging snipers with any regularity.