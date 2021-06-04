The best AK-47 loadouts for Warzone

Looking for the best AK-47 Warzone loadout? The AK-47 has a ridiculous number of ways you can build it: Longer-range options for accurate players who can control the recoil are available, as well as SMG-style setups. Picking out a good loadout for the AK is easy, but I'm here to show you how to design the best.

You probably already have it unlocked, but if you’re booting up Warzone for the first time, just rank up to level 7—to be clear, I’m referring to the AK-47 from Cold War, rather than Modern Warfare, because the newer version is much more powerful and should be used in most situations, especially with these killer Warzone AK-47 loadouts.

The best AK-47 Warzone loadout for SMG players

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5" Ultralight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Ammunition: Bakelite 60 Rnd

Secondary

Diamatti (Unlocked at level 49)

Perks

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This build is best used in close-quarters encounters, like in the final circle. The reason this class has Ghost rather than Overkill is that it should be the second one you pick up - the first can be a loadout with two primary weapons, with you then switching your Diamatti for a nice assault rifle or Kar98k. Ghost is super important for your SMG play though, as being kept off the map will work a treat for your flanks and taking out baddies using Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs. For non-ghosted opponents, the Heartbeat Sensor is a godsend.

As for attachments, I’ve gone for the standard suppression and recoil reduction, but also chucked on the 15.5” Ultralight barrel, as well as the KGB Skeletal Stock. These realise your AK's potential as a beastly SMG: Your strafe speed will be lightning fast. This makes it difficult for your enemies to track you as you dart from side to side, peppering them with bullets. Often, this makes the difference in a gunfight against an evenly-matched foe.

One thing you’ll need to watch out for is the ammunition type. The AK is an assault rifle, no matter the speed you add to it. You’ll therefore often be using the same ammo type as your primary ranged gun, so it’s crucial for getting those kills and scavenging bullets from opponents.

The best AK-47 Warzone loadout for long ranges

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20" Liberator

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Bakelite 60 Rnd

Secondary

LC10 (unlocked by getting 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches.)

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Stun Grenade

The main reason this a long-range AK setup is the 20” Liberator barrel. It reduces your movement speed, but it's the biggest bullet velocity improvement you can get on this gun. Sure, the 18.2” VDV Reinforced is nice and adds a bit more to your maximum damage range, but since you’ll often be shooting people from further away anyway, bullet velocity is the most important thing. It basically means you won’t be missing your shots against foes from miles away, as they’ll more or less hit where you aim them.

I really like the LC10 at the moment, so as a secondary it covers close range really well. Of course, if you have a hankering for a particular SMG, swap it in. Combine it with Overkill unless you already have a decent secondary: It’s best to have a Ghost class available for when this happens in a match.

Of course, we can’t be having iron sights on our ranged AK (especially since the one on this gun are a tad messy), so chuck on that Axial Arms 3x optic to really make sure your target acquisition is on-point in Warzone.

The best AK-47 Warzone loadout for sniper support

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 18.2" VDV Reinforced

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Bakelite 60 Rnd

Secondary

Kar98k (unlocked at level 33)

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Proximity Mine

Heartbeat Sensor

The sniper support version of the AK is similar to the long-range build, but instead of an SMG as your secondary, you’re using a sniper rifle. This means your gun is mostly going to be used to finish off enemies you’ve tagged with your sniper, so I’ve chucked on the 18.2” VDV Reinforced barrel to help in those situations where the extra bullet damage could make all the difference at range. The Spetsnaz Grip is a clear winner in this kind of gun, too, since it’s the best recoil-reducing attachment. And given that you’ll be focusing on range, I’ve chucked on the Royal & Kross 4x for even more optical zoom for you to gun down your foes.

It’s usually best to play this gun when you have teammates with SMGs, though, as it’s easy to get caught short with your sniper out. No matter how fast you switch weapons, thanks to Amped, a foe with a MAC-10 or MP5 will shred you with ease.

The proximity mine is also a fun choice. It depends on whether you prefer this or the Claymore, but it’s handy for protecting yourself when hunkering down with your sniper in a central area of the map while you rain high-caliber fire.