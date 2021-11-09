A new Overwatch comic begins the story of Cole Cassidy's new name

In August, Blizzard announced that Overwatch gunslinger Jesse McCree would be renamed as part of its effort to remove in-game references to real people, particularly developers implicated in allegations of widespread discrimination and harassment at Activision Blizzard. To accommodate the planned change, it also delayed a new Overwatch narrative arc that had been planned for September.

McCree got his new name, Cole Cassidy, in October, and today the narrative arc has begun with a new digital comic, written by Ray Fawkes and illustrated by Irene Koh, called Overwatch: New Blood.

Despite the title, Overwatch: New Blood begins with old blood: Cole Cassidy, astride his space chopper on route 66, reminisces about the long, hard years behind him. But he's got unfinished business—in Egypt! After tracking down Overwatch veteran Ana, the two share a drink and discuss plans for the future, which of course eventually devolves into a big gunfight, followed by a big decision for Cole.

The comic ends with an appearance by Pharah, Ana's daughter, who seems somewhat ambivalent about his presence, and there's no specific mention of his new name (or his old one) anywhere. But it's just the first of five issues, and I have no doubt that the narrative will expand to address all these issues as it progresses.

The digital comic isn't the only new thing happening in Overwatch today. Cole Cassidy's New Blood Challenge is also live within the game itself, offering a new player icon, spray, and epic Sandstorm Cassidy skin for winning games in Quick Play, Competitive, or the Arcade. Up to three more sprays can be earned by watching Twitch streamers playing Overwatch between now and November 23—One spray for two hours of cumulative viewing, two more sprays for four hours, and another three sprays for four hours of total viewing.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Blizzard)

Full details on the New Blood Challenge, including a list of partnered Twitch streamers, can be had at playoverwatch.com.