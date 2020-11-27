Here are the choices you should make in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There are a lot of AC Valhalla choices to be made in your jaunt through 9th century England. And while a lot of the decisions you make during your playthrough won't have much—if any—impact later on in the game, there are a few that can change the ending you'll receive.

Most of these decisions aren't clear-cut either—there doesn't seem to be a right or a wrong answer for a lot of them. So many of these choices will come down to how you want your Eivor to react. And while I can tell you that the important decisions that affect the ending are connected to Sigurd in some way, that doesn't necessarily make these meaningful choices any easier to spot.

If you're in any doubt over what you should choose for any of the decisions you encounter, I've listed the AC Valhalla choices that we've discovered so far below and put them into a (roughly) chronological order.

If you're worried about spoilers, please tread carefully here. The answer to each choice is listed below.

Banish or kill Gorm?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This is one of the first decisions you'll need to make in AC Valhalla. It comes while you're still in Norway, shortly after you defeat Kjotve and try to hunt down his fleeing son, Gorm. King Harald will ask you what should be done with Gorm and you'll be given three options to choose from.

Kill him

Banish him

Let King Harald decide

The outcome will be the same whichever option you choose for the AC Valhalla Gorm decision, so it's entirely your choice.

Take the resources or leave them for Styrbjorn?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

One of the first important choices in Assassin's Creed Valhalla will present itself fairly early on in the game, just before you leave for England. It happens during The Seas of Fate quest and you'll need to choose whether to take the resources gained from the Kjotve raid with you or leave them for Styrbjorn.

And while it's true that the extra resources would clearly be welcome for the journey ahead, what price will you pay later on? To be safe, you should leave the resources for Styrbjorn during the AC Valhalla leave or take the resources decision.

Stench of Treachery traitor choice

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Shortly after you arrive in England and embark on the Grantebridgescire story arc, you are given The Stench of Treachery quest where you'll need to help Soma to figure out who has betrayed her. One of Soma's inner circle is the traitor and there will be some investigating to do to help you uncover which one it is. The choices here are:

Lif

Birna

Galinn

The identity of the traitor is Galinn so you should choose her when given the option during the AC Valhalla traitor decision.

Kill or spare Leofrith?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

During the Ledecestrescire story arc—and during the Heavy is the Head quest—you'll need to find Ceolbert. The quest marker points you in the right direction and you find him talking to Leofrith who you'll then need to fight. Once you've beaten him, you'll be presented with the following choices:

Spare: Burgred abandoned you.

Kill: Pray to your god now.

If the AC Valhalla spare or kill Leofrith decision has you stumped, the best option here is to spare Leofrith.

Should you punch Basim and Sigurd?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

During the Blood from a Stone quest, which takes place during the Oxenefordescire story arc, Sigurd will try to make a deal with Lady Eadwyn but Eivor loses her temper and starts a fight. Afterwards, you'll be given several options when speaking with Sigurd and Basim.

There are three lots of options here and at least one can affect which ending you'll get.

You can choose either option for the first choice, Take a breath for the second, and Enough of this for the third. So no, you shouldn't resort to violence during the AC Valhalla Basim punch showdown.

Should you exile Lady Eadwyn?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

At the end of The Saga Stone questline in Oxenefordscire, you'll be tasked with assaulting Lady Eadwyn's stronghold (Cyne Belle Castle). After you fight and defeat her, Eivor will be faced with two possible choices.

Let her be exiled

Let Geadric look after her

You are free to choose whichever option you like during the AC Valhalla Let her be exiled decision as it will have no bearing on anything that comes after

The Vault's identity

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The AC Valhalla Closing the Vault quest is picked up partway into the Jorvik story arc. You are tasked with uncovering the identity of the Vault—one of the members of the Order of the Ancients and you'll have the chance to do a little digging to help you out. But once you reach the Yuletide feast, you'll need to make a decision and name one of the four possible suspects:

Ricsige

Faravid

Audun

Hjorr

The correct identity of the Vault is Audun so you should choose him during the AC Valhalla Closing the Vault decision.

Who should get the silver?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This choice happens during the Sciropescire story arc. You'll be given the War Weary quest and you'll need to follow Ceolbert to a cathedral and choose who to give 650 silver to in order to help bring about peace. There are various options available to you here:



Gwriad

Lady Angharad

Ivarr

Ynyr

Have Eivor keep the silver

The results are pretty much the same whoever you give the silver to so your best bet is to let Eivor keep it during the AC Valhalla War Weary silver decision.

King Killer quest choice

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll have a couple of choices to make during the King Killer quest which happens during the Sciropescire story arc. The first choice comes at the end of the boss fight, and the second choice happens when you return to Quatford and meet up with Ubba.

The first choice doesn't appear to have any bearing on the story, so it's up to you whether you want to deny or send Ivarr to Valhalla. For the second choice—when talking to Ubba—you should tell him that Ivarr died badly.

Should you give Dag his axe?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This choice will impact the ending of AC Valhalla so you'll need to think carefully—or follow the link further down—before you make a decision. The Brewing Storm quest triggers at a certain point in the game when you return to Ravensthorpe. Dag will confront you and, after a brutal scuffle, you'll need to make an important choice:

Give Dag his axe

Deny Dag his axe

You should give Dag his axe during the AC Valhalla Dag choice if you don't want to risk changing the ending.

Should you romance Randvi?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are a few romance options in AC Valhalla and one of them presents itself to you midway through the game and this choice has the potential to change the ending of the game. During the Taken for Granted quest and after a bit of sightseeing with Randvi, she will admit her feelings for you and you'll be given three options to respond with.

I feel the same way

Now is not the right time

I care for you as a friend

You should choose I care for you as a friend when you get the chance to romance AC Valhalla Randvi during the Taken for Granted quest.

Old Wounds traitor

(Image credit: ubisoft)

During Essexe story arc, you'll be presented with the Old Wounds choice where you'll need to name the person who betrayed Rollo. This one is similar to the Stench of Treachery decision in Grantebridgescire and you'll have the opportunity to question both suspects and search around the camp for clues. The two suspects are:



Gerhild

Lork

The identity of the traitor is Gerhild so you should choose her during the AC Valhalla Old Wounds traitor decision.

Where the Stone Falls choice

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Where the Stone Falls choice is part of the Lincolnscire story arc. You'll need to help the region vote in a new ealdorman. You'll have three candidates to choose from and there's very little to go on to help you make your decision. The three options are:

Aelfgar

Hunwald

Herefrith

You should pick either Aelfgar or Hunwald during the AC Valhalla Where the Stone Falls choice.

Of Blood and Bonds decision

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This choice comes right at the end of the Eurviscire story arc. During the Of Blood and Bonds quest, you'll be at a feast and you'll need to confront one of two people that you've been working with to forge an alliance there. The choices here are:

You're insane, Halfdan

Stand down or fight me, Faravid

This is one of the more difficult choices you'll be presented with as you really don't want to mess up the alliance. The best option here is Stand down or fight me, Faravid when it's time to confront either AC Valhalla Halfdan or Faravid.