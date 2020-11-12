Assassin's Creed Valhalla Codex Pages: How to find every Bureau

One of the first settlement buildings you'll likely construct in Ravensthorpe is the Valhalla Hidden Ones Bureau, where Hytham hangs out. After teaching you the leap of faith, he'll ask you to find six AC Valhalla Codex Pages scattered throughout England, revealing more details about the history of the Hidden Ones, the precursors to the Assassins.

This quest can be confusing, as there are no obvious map markers for each Bureau, while Hytham offers no directions or pointers. Lucky for you, this guide shows you where to go and how to complete each bureau puzzle, letting you get your mitts on the Codex Pages and the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hidden One's outfit, a useful set perfect for stealthy players.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ratae Bureau location

This bureau is the first one many players find. It's just east of Ledecestre town centre. Head to the 'Wealth—Armour' map marker nearby and you'll find a floor mural of the Assassin's Creed logo, surrounded by columns. If you look around with the raven, you'll be able to spot a hanging bag of stones above a breakable pit. Shoot the rope to drop it and you'll enter the Ratae Bureau.

There are no major puzzles in this bureau, just slide under the doors to get to the main area, and the Hidden Ones' Gloves will be in a chest near the Codex Page.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Camulodunum Bureau location

This next bureau is found southwest of the Ealdorman's house in the city of Coclestre, in Essexe. Here, you'll find a tree that is truncating stone, which you'll need to climb up and over to find a breakable pit in a hidden area. Alas, you can't break it without an oil barrel, so grab one from the market nearby. Carry it up the tree and throw it at the breakable trap door to get down there.

Once you're inside, climb the scaffolding and pull the block from the door to find a submerged room which you need to cross. Once you're over, climb up the banner on your right and leap to the left banner across from you to enter a room with a pool. Dive down to get a key, and when you surface, open the door and shoot the block on the door across from you through the grate. Then head back, jump across to the right-hand banner again and open the locked door to get the Hidden Ones' Hood and the Codex Page.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Londinium Bureau location

North-east of the amphitheatre on the outskirts of Lunden, you'll find a strange ring of mossy wood near some columns. Climb up and dive in the hole, then step out of the water and clamber up near where the arrow dock is on the right side of the room. Aim down underwater at the west side of the pool, and shoot an arrow when the target goes red.

Swim through the opening and climb to the hanging box, then shoot through the window at the red barrels. Use the bars to swing around and open the door to get the Hidden Ones' Mask and another Codex Page.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Eboracum Bureau location

You'll find the entrance to this Bureau on the outskirts of Jorvik, to the south-east of the theatre. Look for a little girl yelling about goats, then speak to her and she'll lead you to the area you need to be in. There's another trap door on the floor within the cemetery which you can shoot through to dive into the water. Once done, dive down, swim through, break the pots and squeeze through the door. You'll now be in a room with a ton of boxes suspended over water. Take the right-hand path around the room to reach the other side, then dive in the water and look for the open underwater grate which leads you to a ladder.

Climb up, open the door and find the key on top of the bookcase beside one of the notes. Enjoy your Hidden Ones' Robe and another Codex Page.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Venta Belgarum Bureau

This bureau is in the middle of Wincestre, which is due west of Wessex in the bottom left corner of the map. It's just north-west of the Witan Hall, a big hole surrounded by statues. Drop in, swim down, and follow the path to move the blockade and unlock the door. Then you want to hop back across the water platforms to grab an oil barrel.

Take it all the way back through the door you just unlocked and you'll find a breakable door in a little pit. Chuck the barrel at the door, then head on through to get Suttungr's Claw as well as the penultimate Codex Page.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Temple of Ceres Bureau location

South-west of Glowcestrescire and due west of the Forest of Denu (right at the edge of the map) you'll find two statues fronting a temple. Head inside to find the final bureau. Break a pot to slip under the door, whereupon you'll enter a series of rooms filled with poison. Use your torch to get rid of the poison so you don't die when you run through, then use an oil barrel to smash open the breakable door at the end of the poison gauntlet.

Open the chest in the next room to get the Hidden Ones' Leggings and your final Codex Page. Once you've collected them all, head back to Ravensthorpe and speak to Hytham. Deliver the pages and then speak to Reda outside to get your final reward, a special Easter egg that will please fans of Assassin's Creed Origins.