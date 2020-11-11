How wealth works in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Hoping to increase your Assassin's Creed Valhalla wealth? Valhalla's map is teeming with it, containing valuable collectibles such as gear, abilities, and more. There are plenty of goodies to get your hands on, and it's worth taking the time to find as many of them as possible.

It'll take tens of hours to uncover every collectible, but there's no doubt it'll be worth it in the end. I'm here to give you a quick introduction to the Assassin's Creed Valhalla wealth system, covering what it is and how it works. There's little time to waste, so let's begin lining your pockets with gold.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla wealth: How does it work?

Wealth encompasses several categories of collectible items in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Smaller chests may contain resources like Ore, Leather, and other useful items. Larger chests conceal much bigger prizes. You can track your progress of how much wealth, mysteries, and artifacts you've collected in each area by opening the world map and hovering over a region. Naturally, wealth is displayed as the gold bar at the top.

Here are the different types of wealth you can find and collect in Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

Abilities: A book icon with a Viking Rune on it.

A book icon with a Viking Rune on it. Gear: An armour set icon.

An armour set icon. Ingots: An icon that looks like three gold bars.

An icon that looks like three gold bars. Cargo: A barrel icon.

Abilities are always worth venturing out for as they give Eivor powerful permanent moves that make combat even more fun to engage in. To retrieve an ability you need to pick up the corresponding Book of Knowledge, which is an open book perched on a stand.

Gear includes armour and weapons, and it's possible to begin collecting sturdy items to add to your arsenal shortly after starting the game while you're in Norway. From new bows to two-handed axes, there are countless weapons to try out. Choosing armour sets that complement your playstyle will also help a great deal. Speaking of gear, you'll soon come to appreciate Ingots as a valuable resource. Carbon Ingots can be used to upgrade your gear, so take them to your settlement's blacksmith, Gunnar.

Cargo refers to raw materials and supplies that you can use to upgrade your settlement. If you're keen to collect more of these items, going on a Raid should see you return with your pockets overflowing with new materials.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Where can you find Assassin's Creed Valhalla wealth locations?

There are hundreds of AC Valhalla wealth locations across the game's huge world, but picking them up as you go is quite manageable if you're prepared to carve out the extra time. Wealth locations will appear on your map as golden dots once you've synchronised in the local area. Once you get close enough to them, the icons will change to one of those stated above.

If you're having trouble pinning down the exact location, remember that you can highlight where nearby items are using your Odin Sight ability (press R3 on your controller). For example, if there's a big golden chest in a room nearby, it'll glow so you can't miss it. If you're slightly further away, using Odin Sight will trigger a golden beacon of light to appear, so just head towards that.

You may notice that some wealth locations may look as though they're underground, or in an inaccessible building. This means that you'll have to find a way to retrieve the goods yourself. Look around for breakable wooden boards, or supplies that are hanging. Use your weapon or arrows to break weak points (these will glow red when you focus on them) to gain access to these stashes. Take your time combing the surrounding area. While uncovering wealth can often take you on a detour, you won't be disappointed by the items you find.