What should you choose in the AC Valhalla Of Blood and Bonds quest?

Faravid or Halfdan in AC Valhalla? Near the Eurviscire story arc in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you'll be faced with a decision. Should you choose to tell Halfdan a hard truth or confront Faravid about his possible betrayal? This choice happens during the feast when you're playing the Of Blood and Bonds quest.

It's hard to tell which is the correct choice and, as you've just spent a good chunk of time trying to form an alliance with these people, you don't want to mess up now by making the wrong decision. If you don't want the outcome to be spoiled, you shouldn't read on, otherwise, see below for the consequences of each decision.

Should you challenge AC Valhalla Halfdan or Faravid during the feast?

It seems that Halfdan is prone to fits of coughing and after one particular episode during the feast, he'll drop his cup. Eivor retrieves it and discovers that the cup is made of a strange metal—and is in fact, lead. So it seems that Halfdan's illness is not an accident.

After Halfdan confronts Faravid about his cup, you're presented with two choices:

You're insane, Halfdan: If you choose this option, he will grow angry and exile Faravid from Jorvik. You'll need to escort Faravid from the town.

If you choose this option, he will grow angry and exile Faravid from Jorvik. You'll need to escort Faravid from the town. Stand down or fight me, Faravid: If you confront Faravid, you'll need to fight him. Halfdan will execute him once you're done. He'll be upset at the betrayal but will give you the alliance you came for.

The best choice is the second option, Stand down or fight me, Faravid. This way, you know your alliance with Eurviscire is secure and you can move on to seek allies elsewhere.