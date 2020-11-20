Should you give Dag his axe in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Should you give your fellow warrior his axe or deny him in the AC Valhalla Dag choice? Another day, another decision to make: Just another day in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. And this time, you may be stuck when a question involving Dag comes up—you know, the annoying clansman that likes to challenge every decision Eivor makes in Ravensthorpe.

So, should you give Dag his axe at the end of the boss fight during A Brewing Storm? This choice will impact the ending of AC Valhalla so you need to choose carefully. It should go without saying that there are spoilers ahead so if you don't want to know what the best choice is, leave now. Otherwise, read on to discover what AC Valhalla Dag choice you should make.

AC Valhalla Dag choice: Should you give him his axe?

Dag has been a huge pain for Eivor from the beginning. He's constantly making digs and has been generally trying to undermine Eivor's authority from the start. So it's no stretch when you discover that you'll need to fight him during the Brewing Storm quest.

At the end of the boss fight, you'll be given two choices:

Giving Dag his axe will allow him to enter Valhalla. Deny Dag his axe: Denying the axe refuses him entry to Valhalla and is a pretty low move by Viking standards, even considering Dag's behaviour up to this point.

The best choice here is to give Dag his axe. If you don't, it will change the ending of the game and you won't get the true ending for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. If you don't care what ending you get, choose whichever option you like.