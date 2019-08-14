Here's every game included in the Xbox PC Game Pass

Microsoft has brought its subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass, to PC. It's currently in open beta, meaning you can get access to more than 100 PC games for $10 a month (and as part of the beta promotion, you can try your first month for $1). It's a lot of games for not a lot of money, including Microsoft's first-party games the day they're released.
Since E3, Microsoft has been injecting new games into the service. At the time of this writing there are 124 games, many of which were released in the past few years.
Here's the full list of Game Pass PC games available right now.
Games added in August 2019
August is only halfway over, but it's already been a pretty good month for Game Pass on PC. Microsoft has added four games to the lineup:
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine (2018)
Downwell (2015)
Space Hulk: Tactics (2019)
For The King (2018)
No big AAA blockbusters, but a good crop of indies to try out if you haven't yet.
Every game on Xbox Games Pass for PC
- Abzû (2016)
- ACA Neo Geo Metal Slug X (2018)
- Afterparty (Coming 2019)
- Age of Empires 2 (Fall 2019)
- Apocalipsis (2018)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (2017)
- Astroneer (2019)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (2017)
- Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe (2017)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (2016)
- The Banner Saga (2014)
- The Banner Saga 2 (2016)
- The Banner Saga 3 (2018)
- Battletoads (TBA)
- Blair Witch (August 30, 2019)
- Blazing Chrome (2019)
- Bleeding Edge (TBA)
- Bomber Crew (2019)
- Book of Demons (2018)
- Bridge Constructor: Portal (2017)
- Broforce (2015)
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (2013)
- Clustertruck (2016)
- Creature in the Well (Summer 2019)
- Crosscode (2019)
- Crackdown 3 (2019)
- Dead Rising 4 (2016)
- Dead Static Drive (TBD)
- Die for Valhalla (2018)
- Disneyland Adventures (2017)
- Downwell (2015)
- Everspace (2017)
- Fez (2012)
- Felix the Reaper (Coming 2019)
- The Flame in the Flood (2016)
- Football Manager 2019 (2018)
- For The King (2018)
- Forza Horizon 4 (2018)
- Full Metal Furies (2018)
- The Gardens Between (2018)
- Gears of War 4 (2016)
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (2016)
- Gears 5 (September 10, 2019)
- Goat Simulator (2014)
- Guacamelee 2 (2018)
- The Good Life (fall 2019)
- Hello Neighbor (2017)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (staggered release, Halo Reach in 2019)
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition (2017)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition (2017)
- Halo: Spartan Assault (2013)
- Halo: Spartan Strike (2014)
- Hatoful Boyfriend (2014)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (2017)
- Hollow Knight (2017)
- Hotline Miami (2012)
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane (2012)
- Ikenfell (2019)
- Imperator: Rome (2019)
- Into The Breach (2018)
- Killer Queen Black (Coming Fall 2019)
- Kingsway (2017)
- The Last Door: Season 2 (2018)
- Lichtspeer (2018)
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (2017)
- Metro Exodus (2019)
- The Messenger (2018)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (TBA)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (2017)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Spring 2020)
- Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight (2016)
- Moonlighter (2018)
- Mudrunner (2017)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (2018)
- My Time at Portia (2019)
- Neon Chrome (2016)
- Nightcall (2019)
- Old Man's Journey (2019)
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun (2019)
- Opus Magnum (2017)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (2016)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (February 11, 2020)
- Orwell (2016)
- The Outer Worlds (October 25, 2019)'
- Oxenfree (2016)
- Phoenix Point (September 3, 2019)
- Pony Island (2016)
- Prey (2017)
- Psychonauts 2 (TBA)
- Recore (2016)
- Rime (2017)
- Riptide GP: Renegade (2017)
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (2017)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (2016)
- Riverbond (2019)
- Ruiner (2017)
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (2017)
- Samorost 3 (2016)
- Secret Neighbor (TBA)
- Sea of Thieves (2018)
- Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun (2017)
- Shenmue I & II (2018)
- Silence - The Whispered World 2 (2016)
- SINNER (2019)
- Slay the Spire (2019)
- Smoke and Sacrifice (2018)
- Snake Pass (2017)
- Space Hulk: Tactics (2019)
- Spiritfarer (2020)
- Star Renegades (2020)
- State of Decay 2 (2018)
- State of Decay 2: Heartland (2019)
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (2014)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (2017)
- The Stillness of the Wind (2019)
- Sunset Overdrive (2014)
- Super Lucky's Tale (2017)
- SUPERHOT (2016)
- Supermarket Shriek (2019)
- The Surge (2017)
- Surviving Mars (2018)
- Tacoma (2017)
- Thimbleweed Park (2017)
- Thumper (2016)
- Timespinner (2018)
- Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition (2016)
- Tormet: Tides of Numenera (2017)
- Totem Teller (Coming 2020)
- The Turing Test (2016)
- Tyranny (2017)
- Unavowed (2019)
- Undermine (Summer 2019)
- Undertale (2015)
- Unto the End (TBA)
- Valkyria Chronicles (2008)
- Vampyr (2018)
- Void Bastards (2019)
- Wandersong (2018)
- Wargroove (2019)
- Wasteland 3 (Spring 2020)
- Way to the Woods (Coming 2020)
- We Happy Few (2018)
- West of Loathing (2017)
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine (2018)
- Wizard of Legend (2018)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (2017)
- Worms W.M.D (2019)
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (2017)