Here's every game included in the Xbox PC Game Pass

Microsoft has brought its subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass, to PC. It's currently in open beta, meaning you can get access to more than 100 PC games for $10 a month (and as part of the beta promotion, you can try your first month for $1). It's a lot of games for not a lot of money, including Microsoft's first-party games the day they're released.

Since E3, Microsoft has been injecting new games into the service. At the time of this writing there are 124 games, many of which were released in the past few years.

Here's the full list of Game Pass PC games available right now.

Games added in August 2019

August is only halfway over, but it's already been a pretty good month for Game Pass on PC. Microsoft has added four games to the lineup:

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine (2018)

Downwell (2015)

Space Hulk: Tactics (2019)

For The King (2018)

No big AAA blockbusters, but a good crop of indies to try out if you haven't yet.

Every game on Xbox Games Pass for PC