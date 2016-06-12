Watch the Bethesda press conference live (update: it's over)

While Dishonored 2 is definitely going to make an appearance at Bethesda’s E3 showcase, the rumor mill is spinning out whispers of sequels for Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Evil Within, and our long lost friend, Prey 2. And with the recent success of Doom, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the return of Quake at least hinted at during the show. Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb, formerly of G4, have reunited to host the event. It kicks off at 7PM PST. Watch it live on Twitch, embedded above.
Update: The main show has now ended, but there were a bunch of announcements and trailers. Here's everything we saw.
- Watch the debut trailer for Quake Champions
- See the first trailer for Prey—it's back!
- Skyrim Special Edition coming to PC on October 28
- Fallout Shelter is coming to PC
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends beta is being expanded
- Fallout 4 and Doom VR announced
- Tons of new Dishonored 2 footage revealed.
- Did you miss the Wolfenstein tease?