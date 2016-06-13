A new Wolfenstein was teased at Bethesda's BE3 show

The one big Bethesda franchise that didn't get any love at its pre-E3 conference is Wolfenstein. Or did it? Why, yes. Yes, it did.

The event kicked off with an old DOS-style screen, with a listing of directories like Keen, Wolf3D, New_Order, Old_Blood, Doom, and so forth—basically a litany of id Software's history. But stuck in the middle was something called New_Colossus. It wasn't mentioned at any point during the show, but New Colossus, as the Wolfenstein Wiki tells us, is the famous sonnet written in 1883 and quoted, in part, by Wolfenstein hero BJ Blazkowicz during the heart-wrenching finale of The New Order.

“A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles.

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”

It's not much to go on, but it's a heck of a tease. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more over the course of E3.



