Fallout 4 and Doom VR announced

Details are scant, but Bethesda’s Pete Hines announced intentions to leave this mortal plane in favor of a virtual reality with two new projects: Doom VR and Fallout 4 VR.

Doom VR is playable at the Bethesda showcase, so we’ll try to figure out exactly what it looks like for ourselves if we can. Even if it’s just purely an opportunity to look around Doom’s environments sans combat, I’m in. Hell is cool.

But Fallout 4 VR sounds like a much more ambitious project, the full game made playable on the HTC Vive, presumably with hand controllers and everything. It’s coming out in 2017, so we’ll have to wait a bit to see exactly what that looks like, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless.