Watch the debut trailer for Quake Champions

A new trailer for Quake Champions, what looks like a series reboot, debuted at Bethesda’s E3 conference. While it doesn't show any gameplay, It shows multiple characters with "different attributes and unique abilities" taking on Strogg.

Reassuringly, Tim Willits, Studio Director at id Software, talked up the technical focus of Quake Champions, stating that it'll support a 120Hz refresh rate with unlocked framerates, which was a nice segue into some brief esports chatter—it's going to be a focus from the get-go.

From the brief glimpse, it seems like Quake is hewing close to its fast-paced, acrobatic origins, but by mentioning characters with unique attributes and abilities, I can't help but think of Overwatch's wildly different characters, and how it makes team play vital to success. Part of what makes Quake one of the best arena shooters is the even-footing it places every player on—teamwork is secondary to individual skill.

We'll hold our judgement and extra hot takes until id shows more of Quake Champions at, well, QuakeCon in August.