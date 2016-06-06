Watch Dogs 2 world premiere coming on Wednesday

Ubisoft has released what I'm pretty sure is the first official Watch Dogs 2 teaser, and more importantly, announced that the official world premiere will take place on June 8, almost a full week ahead of E3.

The trailer itself doesn't reveal much, except that the man with the phone is far better with his thumbs than I am—I can barely make mine do what I want using both hands, when I'm looking directly at it. The real info will come at 6 pm CEST—that's noon ET, or 9 am PT—at watchdogs.com (where a clock is currently ticking down), presumably followed by a more significant infodump at E3. Stay tuned!

