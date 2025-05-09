Legions of Helldivers 2 players are currently banging their head against a password terminal, as Arrowhead plays coy with a new reveal

Recent updates

(Image credit: Arrowhead Games)

Helldivers 2 is revealing, uh, something? Typically I'd position myself as a seat of authority on gaming news, but I'm just about as confused as the rest of the game's playerbase right now.

This morning, a livestream dubbed STATION-81 // OFFLINE _ [ REBOOT ] kicked into gear, displaying what appears to be a five-part authentication code, a repeating attempt to sign into it, and a call to head to the game's official Discord server. Here's the current livestream.

At the time of writing, the community's figured out a grand total of two codes, but there are a few threads to pull:

This X account, which is apparently operating from "Super Earth Orbit".

Links to an ARG that's actually been going on for months, collated here in a single Google Doc. This includes morse codes given during the destruction of the planets Moradesh and Ivis.

Several Discord mods have changed their names to SATCOM#X, wherein X is a number, and have profile pictures in braille. Each gives a set of numbers, but none seem to be the first five-digit input.

Speaking of inputs, there's an input channel and an output channel. Players can put in inputs to the former, and the system will spit out hints in the latter.

If this whole thing's linked to the mysterious morse codes coming from dead worlds, there's a pretty hilarious consequence happening: A months-long ARG is currently being bombarded by, as one diver in the Discord put it, "a bunch of marines fighting over the last purple crayon".

I'd say a (mercifully decreasing) amount of players are trying the "$SATCOM//>LOGIN" command, despite the output channel telling them 14 separate times that the command is invalid (it went from 13 to 14 as I typed this very paragraph). Here's a fun screenshot of the absolute chaos. My favourite attempt by one user is "$SATCOM//>PLEASE?" It was worth a shot.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Games)

Anyway, I'll keep an eye on the mayhem and update this article if sufficient progress is made. You know what they say, give enough monkeys infinite time in a room and they'll eventually produce a single password to Super Earth's systems.