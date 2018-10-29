Walmart is selling its own line of gaming PCs and the specs don’t suck

If the guy from the old "Dude, you're getting a Dell" commercials is looking for work, he should ping Walmart and see if they're looking for a spokesperson to promote its new gaming PCs. Yes, you read that right—Walmart is selling its own line of gaming desktops and laptops dubbed 'OVERPOWERED' (in all caps, which we'll refrain from using from here on out), and the specs look pretty good.

Walmart teamed up with Esports Arena for this new venture. Esports Arena designed and configured Overpowered, and is building the new systems exclusively for sale on the mega retailer's website.

There are three laptop models. The cheapest one is the 'OP Gaming Laptop 15' priced at $999. It wields a 15.6-inch display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. For storage, it pairs a 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD.

The next model up is where things get interesting. Walmart unveiled a Plus version for $1,399 that bumps the specs up to a Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU, and a 256GB SSD in conjunction with the 1TB HDD.

Finally, there's a 17-inch version built around the same CPU and GPU, but with a whopping 32GB of RAM and 2TB HDD accompanying the 256GB SSD. It sells for $1,699. All three feature a mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, and a USB 2.0 port.

On the desktop side, Walmart is rolling out three models: OP Gaming Desktop DTW1, DTW2, and DTW3. Each one sports a Core i7-8700 processor underneath the hood. Walmart didn't go into great detail on these systems, but did indicate that the DTW1 has a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, the DTW2 has a GeForce GTX 1080, and the DTW3 has a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

The only one we found that is live on Walmart's website at the time of this writing is the DTW2. It's listed at $1,899 and surrounds the Core i7-8700 and GeForce GTX 1080 with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's a burly collection of parts.

There are still some unknowns, like what wattage and efficiency PSU is in these desktops, what the speed the RAM is running, and what the cable management looks like. Nevertheless, the core foundation is strong on all three, which is nothing we would necessarily expect from Walmart.

Edit: An earlier version of this article said Walmart collaborated on the design and configuration of the Overpowered desktops and laptops. Those duties actually fall to Esports Arena, along with building the systems.