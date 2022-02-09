Popular

How to get all the evolved weapons in Vampire Survivors

By published

The special gear you can get, and the items with which to combine them.

vampire survivors evolve weapons
(Image credit: poncle)

Vampire Survivors' evolved weapons are crucial in helping you vanquish the sea of foes hurling themselves at you in any given run. The problem is, it isn't very clear how to get these powerful weapons: even if you've already levelled a bit of gear enough, there's some trial and error involved in realising their full potential.

Just in case you're new to poncle's horror roguelite, each time you level—by picking up XP gems dropped by defeated enemies—you get a choice of weapons and passive upgrade items. You can either choose something new, or choose the same again to replace your existing weapon with a more powerful version. You'll need to do this a certain number of times and then combine the weapon with a mystery item before you can evolve it. Almost.

So in this Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions guide, I'm breaking down the gear you can evolve, the items you need to combine with them, and what these special weapons do.

Vampire Survivors evolve weapons: How to get a top-tier arsenal

To get an evolved weapon, you need to upgrade a base weapon to level 8, in most cases. Once you've chosen to upgrade it a sufficient number of times, you'll need to combine it with a certain item. More on those below. 

Next, you need to survive a run for at least 10 minutes. Then you'll need to defeat a special enemy that, once destroyed, will drop a chest that contains the evolved weapon. The exception is the Vandalier: For that you'll need to unlock the Peachone and Ebony Wings (survive for ten minutes and upgrade Peachone to level 7, respectively), upgrade them both to level 8, and defeat a boss after ten minutes. Phew.

For the other item and weapon combinations, check out the table below.

Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions list

Evolved weaponBase weaponItemAbility
Bloody TearWhip Hollow HeartDeals critical damage and absorbs XP
Soul EaterGarlicPummarolaSteals hearts, restores HP
Holy WandMagic WandEmpty TomeNo delay on firing
HellfireFire WandSpinachPasses through enemies
Thousand EdgeKnifeBracerNo delay on firing
Unholy VespersKing BibleSpellbinderContinuous projectiles
Death SpiralAxeCandelabradorPasses through enemies
Heaven SwordCrossCloverDeals critical damage
Harry Shepherd
Harry Shepherd

UK — After collecting and devouring piles of print gaming guides in his younger days, Harry has been creating 21st century versions for the past five years as Guides Writer at PCGamesN and Guides Editor at PC Gamer. He has also produced features, reviews, and even more guides for Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and Top Ten Reviews. He's been playing and picking apart PC games for over two decades, from hazy memories of what was probably a Snake knock-off on his first rig when he was seven to producing informative guides on football simulators, open-world role-playing games, and shooters today. So many by now he steadfastly refuses to convey information unless it’s in clickable online form.
See comments