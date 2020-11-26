This Microsoft Surface Pro tablet is perfect for portable gaming and is only £660 on Amazon

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Gaming laptops are more powerful than ever, and this week there have been some amazing Black Friday laptop deals for gaming on-the-go. But if you're after something a little lighter, a tablet might be right for you. We don't normally think of tablets for gaming, but there are some pretty awesome options out there for a bit of light entertainment.

One such option is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 collection, a delicate but durable tablet series that can scratch that gaming itch if you're out and about. These tablets come in a range of sizes but our go-to is the 12.3-inch Surface Pro that features an intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB of RAM, plus a 128 GB SSD.

This particular Surface Pro model is enjoying a 27% discount and has a £660 price tag (down from £900). The Surface Pro also comes with a handful of other options, so if you're looking to chip away at the price tag (the Core i3 model is £630) or want something more powerful, check out the full range over on Amazon.

Sure, you won't be able to play the most demanding games, but the Surface Pro provides light, portable play that will make the hours on that long train journey fly by. Not to mention that there are a wealth of indie games, such as the world-dominating Among Us, that will work fantastically on this machine.

Best gaming tablet Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 12.3" | 8GB RAM | £900 £660 at Amazon (save £240)

This tablet is perfect for light gaming on-the-go and boasts an intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5 and 8GB of RAM plus a 128 GB SSD. Amazing has a range of these models but the 12.3-inch is a great middle-ground for a small but powerful tablet.View Deal

The Surface Pro is just one tablet option available on Amazon. There's also a range of Amazon's Fire 7 tablets which are perfect for watching TV and reading books if you're not planning on gaming (it's a hefty price drop too).

If you're after a portable gaming machine with a bit more horsepower, check out our Black Friday laptop guide with all the latest deals updated hourly.