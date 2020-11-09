This deal on OLED TVs is better than anything you'll find on Black Friday

If you've been considering upgrading your living room TV, these Best Buy deals on Vizio OLED 4K TVs shouldn't be ignored. Right now, you can get a 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K Smartcast TV for $899. If you find 55 inches too small, you can go larger with the 65-inch model of this OLED TV marked down by $500, bringing its price to $1,499. It seems like no one is waiting for Black Friday to drop some awesome deals.



In order to get these discounts, you have to sign up and sign in with your My Best Buy account. We've spotted several TV deals recently, like this LG, but this is by far the cheapest 55-inch OLED we've seen so far.

The Vizio OLED line includes features like SmartCast for streaming, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual X surrounded surround, and AMD FreeSync, and works with all the usual virtual assistants. OLED TVs come at a premium price, but we're fans because of their wide viewing angles and ridiculously good color accuracy and contrast. Vizio is already a brand known for being a less expensive alternative to names like Sony and LG, but our friends at Tom's Guide were very impressed by its OLEDs, and these are ridiculously low prices for this kind of TV.

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV | 4K| 120Hz | $899.99

This impressive 4K OLED TV is perfect for the gamer upgrading to the next generation of gaming consoles or needs a big, bright TV to show off their new GPU on their gaming rig. View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV | 4K| 120Hz | $1499.99

The larger version of Vizio's OLED TV line is at an incredible price that is practically a no brainer for anyone looking to take up an entire wall to play games in 4K.



View Deal

Again and super important: You need to be signed in to your My Best Buy account to apply the discounts before adding the TVs to your shopping cart.