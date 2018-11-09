These gaming mice are on sale for $30 or less

Is your old gaming mouse giving you trouble? Maybe the buttons are busted or the scroll wheel developed a hitch that you just can't shake. Whatever the case might be, there are some cheap options available right now.

One of them is Logitech's G600. Built for MMO gaming, it has 20 programmable buttons, including a dozen that are conveniently placed the thumb panel. It also has a G-shift ring-finger button to double the number of actions you can perform with every button. Best of all, it's really cheap right now—Amazon has it on sale for $24.99, whereas it typically hovers around $40 (the previous price was $53). Just be sure to select Amazon as the seller, as it defaults to a third-party seller at a higher price.

Logitech G600 Mouse | 20 Buttons | $24.99

Built primarily for MMO games, features include 20 programmable overall, 12 buttons on the thumb panel, and an 8,200 dpi sensor. Be sure to select Amazon as the seller, as listing defaults to a third-party seller (and a higher price). $24.99, Amazon



If you're not into MMO gaming, or don't want a rodent with so many buttons on the side, Corsair's M65 Pro RGB is another mouse that is marked down today—it's on sale for $29.99, down from its $59.99 list price (it usually sells for around $50).

The M65 Pro RGB has a 12,000 dpi sensor, which is more than enough for any type of game. It also has three adjustable tuning zones to dial in the weight and center of gravity to your preference.

Corsair M65 Pro RGB | 12,000 DPI | $29.99

Armed with a 12,000 dpi sensor, this lightweight mouse is suitable for all types of play styles. It has a weight tuning system, extra large glide pads for smooth movements, and an "aircraft-grade" aluminum structure. $29.99, Amazon



Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.