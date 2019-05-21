The Sims 4 is free on Origin right now

The Sims 4 goes on sale every so often, but right now you can get everyone's favorite life simulator for free on Origin for a limited time. Free is a pretty good deal.

To add The Sims 4 to your account, just go to the game's page on Origin and click the 'Get it Free' button. Some people have reported issues trying to get the game through the Origin launcher, but adding it from the Origin site seems to work for everyone.

The promotion appears to be live in all countries, so no matter where you live, you can start ruining the lives of small digital people.

I'm sure EA would love it if you bought a few expansions, too, but the base game still has plenty to do—such as trying out its horrifying first-person mode as Joanna did last year. Check out our Sims 4 cheats and Sims 4 mods, too, if you want some easy ways to get ahead.