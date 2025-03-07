How to get disruptive customers to leave in The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies

The Sims 4 really does reflect the best and worst parts of life, including the reality of dealing with disruptive customers in retail jobs. The Business & Hobbies expansion came with the ability to run all sorts of new small business ventures—with so much freedom that you might need help just coming up with small business ideas—and also comes with the total unpredictability of customer relations.

When someone shows up to your pottery class determined to be a problem, your small business-owning sims are going to need to stiffen up the old spine and give the troublemaker the boot. As it goes though, the ever-expanding Sims 4 interaction menu makes it tough to initially know how to send your disruptive customers packing.

How to make disruptive customers leave in The Sims 4

You need to welcome a customer before you get this option to send them away. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

To make a disruptive customer leave in The Sims 4, you need to welcome them first. It's a little counter-intuitive because obviously you want to get rid of them, not welcome them. The thing is, there are other small business-specific interactions that you can't perform with a customer until you've gone through the first step of greeting them—like how you often have to greet any acquaintance sim before more specific interactions open up.

You may have so many customers coming and going from your store that you won't realize your sim hasn't actually greeted them all individually. Usually that's not an issue. They're still plenty happy to buy stuff or use the services you're providing.

You can sometimes spot a disruptive customer based on what they're doing. Some might stink up your store with farts or stand around eating a sandwich. They're just generally not reading the room. If there's any doubt though, hover over the sim in question and they'll have red text above their name that declares them a "disruptive customer" clearly spelled out.

If you don't see the interaction choice for kicking out your annoying weirdo:

While playing as your small business owner, click on the disruptive customer

Select the "Welcome to business" interaction with the hanging sign Businesses & Hobbies icon

After greeting, interact with the disruptive customer again

Select the Small Business > Send disruptive customer away interaction

You can try to just nip the behavior in the bud by asking the customer to knock off whatever it is they're doing with interactions like "ask to stop eating and drinking own food" at your restaurant venue. To solve things fastest though, just show 'em the door.