The PC Gamer Show: special guests from Fatshark Games and Trendy Entertainment

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we had two special guests joining us on the show: Brad Logston, Senior Producer at Trendy Entertainment, and Liam O'Neill, Associate Producer at Fatshark Games. We started the show an hour early to play Dungeon Defenders 2 with Brad, which you can watch here, and Liam brought along an exclusive gameplay video for Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide.
This week's topics:
- The return of online PvE co-op games.
- Real money economies within games.
- Catfantastic quiz: An apocalyptic wasteland-themed name game with Borderlands and Mad Max.
- Video game novels and how story can be told through books.
- What we are looking forward to in Autumn's release window.
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- An exclusive gameplay video for Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- Evan sarcastically thanking Tom a lot.
Listen:
Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)
Your flapping heads for this episode:
Tom Marks
Evan Lahti
Liam O'Neill - Associate Producer at Fatshark Games
Brad Logston - Senior Producer at Trendy Entertainment