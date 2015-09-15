Popular

The PC Gamer Show - Fallout 4, FPS FOV, and more

By

Microphone

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week's topics:

  1. Our new PC Gamer Pro channel for competitive gaming.
  2. FPS FOVs, and when limiting them can actually be ok.
  3. Catfantastic quiz: A name-game with Rocket League and Dirty Bomb.
  4. Fallout 4 is getting a season pass, and a general discussion about it.
  5. Where do short games fit into Steam's refund policy?
  6. Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
  7. Broken dreams of Half-Life 3 throughout the whole show.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks
Tyler Wilde
Evan Lahti

See comments