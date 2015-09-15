The PC Gamer Show - Fallout 4, FPS FOV, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week's topics:
- Our new PC Gamer Pro channel for competitive gaming.
- FPS FOVs, and when limiting them can actually be ok.
- Catfantastic quiz: A name-game with Rocket League and Dirty Bomb.
- Fallout 4 is getting a season pass, and a general discussion about it.
- Where do short games fit into Steam's refund policy?
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- Broken dreams of Half-Life 3 throughout the whole show.
Listen:
Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)
Your flapping heads for this episode: