Popular

The excellent Logitech C920 webcam is just £25 on Amazon UK today, its best ever price

By

The best webcam for everyone at an amazing price.

Amazon UK's deal of the day in the run-up to Black Friday is perfect if you're a budding streamer, or just need a new webcam. The Logitech C920HD is its best ever price on the retailer today. 

Logitech C920HD Pro Webcam | £24.99 (save £65)
We called this the webcam for everyone, and on Amazon UK today it's at its best ever price. It offers a sharp 1080p image, and performs well in low lighting. Buy at Amazon UK

Before this, the camera tended to hover around the £30 mark whenever it was discounted, making this a decent saving. While it has previously retailed for £90, in recent months it's more regularly been sold for £50-£60. Either way, this is a great deal.

In our long and detailed list of the best webcams, the C920 comes top. "Most readers can stop here. Unless you're looking for specific features in a webcam, then there is no better value than the Logitech C920. Its sharp 1080p images, paired with a wide field of view and great autofocus, makes it a fantastic choice for video conferencing. Lowlight performance is great as well; the noise level didn't shoot through the roof when I turned off a few lights." It's a 1080p camera, but that'll do it for most people. Check out the link above if you need 4K options.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments