The excellent Logitech C920 webcam is just £25 on Amazon UK today, its best ever price

Amazon UK's deal of the day in the run-up to Black Friday is perfect if you're a budding streamer, or just need a new webcam. The Logitech C920HD is its best ever price on the retailer today.

Before this, the camera tended to hover around the £30 mark whenever it was discounted, making this a decent saving. While it has previously retailed for £90, in recent months it's more regularly been sold for £50-£60. Either way, this is a great deal.

In our long and detailed list of the best webcams, the C920 comes top. "Most readers can stop here. Unless you're looking for specific features in a webcam, then there is no better value than the Logitech C920. Its sharp 1080p images, paired with a wide field of view and great autofocus, makes it a fantastic choice for video conferencing. Lowlight performance is great as well; the noise level didn't shoot through the roof when I turned off a few lights." It's a 1080p camera, but that'll do it for most people. Check out the link above if you need 4K options.