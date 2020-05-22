Summer Game Fest joins with Day of the Devs for two more events

Day of the Devs is an annual festival hosted by Double Fine Studios and iam8bit, free and open to all, where fans can meet up with indie developers, hang out, and try their upcoming games. Obviously, that sort of thing isn't going to fly this year, and so it's being rolled into the Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley's multi-month online extravaganza of extrava-gaming.

The first of the newly-announced showcases will take place on June 22, while the second will happen on July 20, with news, gameplay demonstrations, and "videogame musical performances" promised for each. Confirmed participants include Akupara Games, Annapurna Interactive, The Behemoth, Finji, Kowloon Nights, Longhand Electric, MWM Interactive, Panic, Sabotage Studio, Skybound Games, Team17, thatgamecompany, Tribute Games, and ustwo games, and more will be announced—along with a proper schedule, I expect—as the shows get closer.

"Each showcase will be jam-packed, from the extended gameplay previews that have become a Day of the Devs staple to some very special surprise debuts that you’ll never see coming," iam8bit's Amanda White and Jon Gibson said. "This is the Day of the Devs you’ve loved for the last eight years, yet crafted specifically for the digital space."

Developers interested in getting their wares in front of eyeballs can submit their games for consideration here. If you'd just like to stay on top of what's going on and when it's happening, you can follow along at dayofthedevs.com or, for the whole Summer Game Fest shebang, at summergamefest.com.

June will also see the return of the PC Gaming Show on June 6, and we've got a schedule of other online events coming your way this summer that you can keep up with here.