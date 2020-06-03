PC Gaming Show postponed to June 13

Like you, we have found it hard over the last week to focus on anything other than the demands for justice and the justifiable anger that millions of Americans are expressing. Right now, we want to make space for those speaking out and demonstrating about how to end the systemic oppression and police brutality experienced by black people.

In support of that movement, we are postponing the broadcast of this year's PC Gaming Show by a week to Saturday, June 13. This year's event represents the collective work of hundreds of passionate, committed, supremely talented developers whose vision we're excited to help share.

To learn more about the Black Lives Matter movement, read our post from earlier this week that includes links to reading materials, where you can donate, and resources for learning how to protest safely.