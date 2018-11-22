Some of our favorite Logitech peripherals are up to 50% off right now

When Black Friday rolls around, Logitech is one of the gaming peripheral companies that really slash their prices. This year is no exception as you can now find Logitech gear for up to 50% off at Best Buy.

Check out some of the deals below:

Logitech G Pro | 12,000 DPI | $29.99 (Save $40)

Logitech's no-nonsense, ambidextrously shaped G Pro has a great 12,000 DPI sensor and a simple lightweight shape designed in tandem with professional gamers. There's a pricier version with a newer sensor, but you'd likely never notice the difference. This one's a real steal at the price. Buy at Best Buy.

Logitech G910 Orion Spark | Romer-G | $89.99 (Save $25)

Logitech's homegrown Romer-G mechanical switch has its own unique feel, a bit softer and subtler than Cherry switches. If that sounds appealing, and you want a keyboard with keycaps that are sloped to keep your fingers in place, this is a good board. Buy at Best Buy.



If Logitech isn't your first choice for gaming peripherals, don't worry. Black Friday is always a great time to upgrade your battlestation and there's always great deals to be had from nearly all manufacturers. You can find our hubs for the best peripheral deals in 2018 below:

