Shopping for Black Friday deals gave us the munchies, so we started foraging for snack deals

Deal hunting is hungry work. The PC Gamer team is now deep into the search for Black Friday deals on PC gaming gear, and you can only stare at so many gaming mice and routers before they start turning into visions of roasted turkeys and bizarrely angular pies. When the Deals Munchies take hold, we have to take a break to eat some leftovers and see what kind of edible sales are lurking out there.

It turns out you can buy things other than computer components on Black Friday. Weird, right? If you're feeling a little snacky and a little sleep-deprived just like us, these Black Friday deals may speak straight to your stomach.

Hot spicy chicken stir-fried ramen noodles, 4.94 oz (pack of 40)| $52.99 Hot spicy chicken stir-fried ramen noodles, 4.94 oz (pack of 40)| $52.99 $42.39 at Amazon (save $10)

Nothing screams Black Friday like shopping in bulk, and late at night I'm still somewhat susceptible to Ramen Cravings. This is a universal phenomenon, right? It turns out Ramen Cravings and Deals Cravings pair pretty well: Amazon's selling this 40 pack of Korean ramen at a price of basically $1 per bowl. That's definitely pricier than Top Ramen, but each of these packets is substantially bigger (4.94 oz vs. 3 oz) and Samyang Buldak is known for being a cut above the average ramen bowl. Calling it "fancy cheap" might be stretching it, but this stuff's gonna hit hard at 11 pm.

Happy Belly Sweet & Spicy Trail Mix, 40 Ounce| $11.86 Happy Belly Sweet & Spicy Trail Mix, 40 Ounce| $11.86 $8.68 at Amazon (save $3)

Everyone else is trampling over each other in the store to snag a smart TV that needs the internet to work or salivating over the online listing page for an RTX 3090 that will never be in-stock anywhere. Not you. You, the smart shopper, are looking for deals on nuts, and you won't find much better than this scrumptious bag of tooth crackers on Amazon.

Made by True Meat Snack Sticks – Original Beef ‘Droewors’| $21.95 Made by True Meat Snack Sticks – Original Beef ‘Droewors’| $21.95 $15.36 at Amazon (save $6)

Rarely does anyone need less protein. It's that good stuff that'll build up the fast-twitch muscles in your clicker-finger, improving your hand-eye coordination and securing your spot in Diamond or Pro or Challenger or Onyx or whatever the good one is in your game of choice. I have no medical science to back that claim up, but meat sticks like this are fine in moderation (just go easy on all that sodium), and this jerky-adjacent snack is on-sale, so what are you waiting for?

VAHDAM, Organic Pumpkin Spice Herbal Tea| $14.99 VAHDAM, Organic Pumpkin Spice Herbal Tea| $14.99 $8.99 at Amazon (save $6)

There is a high likelihood that you, as a PC gamer, are no stranger to stimulant drinks. Coffee, soda, energy drinks, what have you—that stuff is just coursing through your veins, blood pressure fit to burst. Give your heart a little rest there bud, try a change of pace with some soothing herbal tea (flavored with pumpkins, because fall). Maybe pick up some yoga or meditation to completely change your lifestyle. We want you gaming for years to come.

MW polar Herring Fillets in Mustard Sauce, 6 Ounce (Pack of 14)| $28.99 MW polar Herring Fillets in Mustard Sauce, 6 Ounce (Pack of 14)| $28.99 $21.56 at Amazon (save $7)

Delicious, nutritious herring was crucial to the development of commercial fishing and fisheries science in Europe. It is a staple of Scandinavian cuisine, as well as their enclaves and diaspora such as the state of Minnesota in the US. This Black Friday, treat yourself to the decadent umami experience that is herring, the funky fermentation melding beautifully with tart, pungent mustard, maybe lathered on one of those meat sticks. Your taste buds will thank you.